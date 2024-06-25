Georgia vs Portugal live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Georgia vs Portugal live streams

Football fans around the world will be tuning in to the Georgia vs Portugal live stream to see if the tournament debutants can pull off a massive upset victory over the Group F leaders and secure a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024. Taking place in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday, 26th June, kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Below we have all the TV channel and streaming details you need.

The fairytale story for Georgia continues. Having shocked the footballing world by qualifying for their first-ever international tournament, Willy Sagnol’s team still have a chance to advance from the group stage. Can Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inspire them in what is the biggest game in the nation’s history?

While Georgia are in desperate need of all three points, a draw will be enough for Portugal to secure top spot in Group F. Roberto Martinez may rest some of his players with a last-16 berth already assured.

Georgia vs Portugal is FREE to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Georgia vs Portugal live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Georgia vs Portugal 2024 live streams

You can watch Georgia vs Portugal for free on ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Georgia vs Portugal live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Deal: Get up to 69% off the 2-year plan today

Watch Georgia vs Portugal live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Georgia vs Portugal live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

New TV? Go big for Euro 2024 with these TV deals

Watch Georgia vs Portugal live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Georgia vs Portugal. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.