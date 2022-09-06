Gauff vs Garcia and how to watch the US Open tennis free online

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia are set for an epic quarter final clash in the latest installment of the 2022 US Open tennis. Can the American teenager take another step towards her second Grand Slam final of the year? The match takes place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium today. Here's how to watch a Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia free live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Two of the brightest young talents in tennis – one a master of attack, the other a strategic genius – are about to go to war in a match that could potentially define their respective careers. Not one to miss, then.

No.12 seed Coco Gauff breezed past Zhang Shuai in the last 16 to set up today's quarter final clash against No.17 seed Garcia. Having already become the youngest American woman to reach the US Open quarters since 2009, 18-year-old Gauff will fancy her chances against the Frenchwoman.

Garcia remains one of the favourites to win the 2022 US Open tennis, along with No.1 seed Iga Swiatek. With a rocket of a serve – she's already racked up 26 aces at this year's tournament – and a relentlessly attacking style, she's a seriously tough opponent. But how will she cope with the Arthur Ashe crowd chanting Coco Gauff's name?

This is going to be cracker. Viewers can enjoy coverage of every match – including Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia – free on Australia's 9Now streaming service. Make sure you know to watch the US Open 2022 from where you are.

Watch a Gauff vs Garcia free live stream

(Image credit: US Open)

In Australia, the US Open is free-to-watch on Channel 9's streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab). However, if you're currently outside Australia you'll find that 9Now is blocked. Thankfully, there's a super simple way of getting access when travelling overseas.

Use a VPN to watch a US Open free live stream on 9Now from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

In the UK, current Amazon Prime subscribers can also watch all of the US Open for no extra cost – but remember to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (opens in new tab) (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2022 US Open tennis for free!

Watch a Gauff vs Garcia live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant US Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Gauff vs Garcia

(Image credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Using a VPN to watch Gauff vs Garcia is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 US Open, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the free Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Gauff vs Garcia live stream in the USA

ESPN will air every match of the 2022 US Open – including Gauff vs Garcia. Cable subscribers can get a 2022 US Open live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN channel.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of the US Open!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia nationals can watch all of the US Open 2022 for free on 9Now while using a VPN from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Gauff vs Garcia live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, those in the UK can catch all of the US Open action – including Gauff vs Garcia – on Amazon Prime Video. Included with all Prime subscriptions, all you need to do is simply log in and start watching.

If you're not currently a subscriber, you can make the most of Amazon's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which is more than long enough to watch the whole Open for free.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the US Open on Prime when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch a Gauff vs Garcia live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a 2022 US Open live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month, making it a cheap way to watch a Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia live stream.

Watch a Gauff vs Garcia live stream in India

In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to broadcast the US Open until 2024, and will also be available on streaming platform SonyLIV (opens in new tab). One month is priced at Rs 299, with six-month and yearly plans coming in at Rs 699 and Rs 999 respectively.

US Open 2022 full schedule

Tuesday 6th September 2022

Men's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's singles: Quarterfinals

Wednesday 7th September 2022

Men's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's doubles: Quarterfinals

Men's wheelchair singles: First round

Women's wheelchair singles: First round

Quad wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals

Thursday 8th September 2022

Women's singles: Semifinals

Men's doubles: Semifinals

Men's wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals

Women's wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals

Men's wheelchair doubles: Quarterfinals

Women's wheelchair doubles: Quarterfinals

Quad wheelchair doubles: Semifinals

Boys' and girls' junior wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals

Friday 9th September 2022

Men's singles: Semifinals

Men's doubles: Final

Men's wheelchair singles: Semifinals

Women's wheelchair singles: Semifinals

Men's wheelchair doubles: Semifinals

Women's wheelchair doubles: Semifinals

Quad wheelchair singles: Semifinals

Boys' and girls' junior wheelchair singles: Semifinals

Saturday 10th September

Women's singles: Final

Men's doubles: Final

Men's wheelchair doubles: Final

Women's wheelchair doubles: Final

Quad wheelchair singles: Final

Boys' and girls' junior wheelchair singles: Final

Sunday 11th September

Men's singles: Final

Women's doubles: Final

Men's wheelchair singles: Final

Women's wheelchair single: Final

Quad wheelchair singles: Final