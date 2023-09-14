France vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

France vs Uruguay live stream: preview

After making a perfect start as hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, last week, France will be hoping for more of the same as they take on Uruguay in this Pool A clash.

France vs Uruguay is free to watch on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch a free live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: France vs Uruguay free live stream Date: Thursday 14th September Kick-off: 3pm (EST) / 8pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

The French managed to deliver a first-ever pool phase defeat on the All Blacks in the tournament opener last Friday, but it's set to be a very different line-up from that historic victory that takes the field in Lille. Fabien Galthié's starting XV sees 12 changes with back-rower Anthony Jelonch named as captain following his successful return from a horror cruciate ligament injury.

Thursday's match marks the first opportunity to see Uruguay play at this year's tournament, with Los Teros having sat out the first round of pool matches. Currently ranked 17th in the world, the Uruguayans are making their fifth appearance at a Rugby World Cup.

While the hosts are expected to win this fixture at a canter, the South American's will point to the fact that they've made big strides in recent years, and have a history of pulling off shock results, having beaten Fiji 30-27 in a pool stage classic at RWC 2019.

Here's how to get a France vs Uruguay live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

France vs Uruguay free live stream

You can watch a France vs Uruguay live stream for free on ITV 4. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on Virgin Media and online on Virgin Media Player.

Watch an France vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular France vs Uruguay live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred France vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for France vs Uruguay

Using a VPN to watch France vs Uruguay is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For France vs Uruguay, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs Uruguay live stream.

Watch France vs Uruguay for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream France vs Uruguay, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Thursday evening.

Watch France vs Uruguay for FREE in Ireland

You can watch France vs Uruguay, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 8pm IST on Thursday.

France vs Uruguay is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Watch France vs Uruguay in Australia

In Australia, France vs Uruguay is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Friday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Watch France vs Uruguay in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream France vs Uruguay, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Thursday afternoon.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch France vs Uruguay in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch France vs Uruguay courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST on Friday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

France vs Uruguay live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch France vs Uruguay in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Thursday night.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch France vs Uruguay in Canada

You can watch France vs Uruguay on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Thursday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

