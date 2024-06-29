England vs Slovakia live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch England vs Slovakia live streams

The England vs Slovakia live stream will show if the Three Lions can cope with the pressure of being favourites to advance to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 or whether they will crumble against a team that finished third in Group E. It takes place at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, June 30th. Kick-off is at 5pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9am PT. Here are all the TV channel and streaming options for England vs Slovakia.

Despite producing three below-par performances, England topped Group C and have received a favourable draw in the last 16. Once again they will be playing a side that will sit deep and defend in numbers so the question will be whether they can unlock a well-organised defence. Gareth Southgate may change things up with Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Manoo all pushing for a starting berth.

Slovakia may have lost to Ukraine, but in the draw with Romania and the stunning victory over Belgium they have shown they possess plenty of quality. They are also extremely well-drilled under manager Francesco Calzona who has used just 12 players in the opening three games. Resilient, determined and capable of an upset, this hugely experienced Slovakia side will not fear England.

England vs Slovakia is FREE to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and England vs Slovakia live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free England vs Slovakia 2024 live streams

You can watch England vs Slovakia for free on ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch England vs Slovakia live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support. Give it a try.

Watch England vs Slovakia live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch England vs Slovakia live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $40 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs Slovakia live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of England vs Slovakia. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.