England vs Iran live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

England and Iran meet for the first time in international football to kick off a busy second day of action at Qatar 2022. Both are desperate to start the tournament with a victory. The Three Lions have gone six games without a win. Well-organised Iran have reached a fifth finals in the last seven and have their eyes on an upset to restore a sense of pride to a country in the throes of political upheaval. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Iran stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

England vs Iran live stream Dates: Monday 21st November, 2022 Kick-off: 1pm (GMT) / 8am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Beaten Euro 2020 finalists England couldn't have been in better shape for a proper crack at football's biggest prize in March. Unbeaten in 90 minutes since November 2020, the Three Lions have since failed to win their next six. That includes losing home and away to Hungary in the process, piling the pressure on Gareth Southgate to deliver in Qatar.

Captain Harry Kane is the line-leading star in a front three that should include in-form Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Raheem Sterling. Southgate is likely to stick with a 3-4-3 system, featuring Kieran Trippier at right-wing-back with Reece James missing through injury. The Euro 2022-winning Lionesses did it, can the men follow in the women's footsteps?

Iran, meanwhile, are managed by former Manchester United assistant boss Carlos Queiroz and count ex-Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh among their ranks to provide a dusting of Premier League history for Team Melli. Queiroz only returned to the hot seat in September after Dragan Skocic was unceremoniously sacked, reinstated, then sacked again two months before tournament kick-off despite strolling to 15 wins in his 18 games in charge.

Likely to play a 4-4-2 system with Mehdi Taremi, who has 42 goals in just 78 league appearances for Porto, and Sardar Azmoun, Team Melli will hope to cause an upset and start with a win as they look to reach the knockouts for the very first time.

For the neutral, keep your eye on Iran centre-back Milad Mohammadi, whose wind-up summersault throw-in fail broke the internet four years ago in Russia. Check it out on YouTube (opens in new tab), it's worth it.

This Group B match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am EST at the 45,416-seater Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Iran live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

England vs Iran live stream in 4K HDR

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the England vs Iran live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an England vs Iran live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs Iran live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any England vs Iran live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for England vs Iran live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Iran live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch England vs Iran

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the England vs Iran live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an England vs Iran live stream without cable too.

Respected streaming services Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) both offer instant streaming access to Fox Sports and have special offers and free trials for new customers too.

(opens in new tab) England vs Iran live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) England vs Iran live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an England vs Iran live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

England vs Iran live stream kick-off times

Global England vs Iran kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe: 2pm

2pm USA (EST/PST): 8am / 5am

8am / 5am Australia: midnight (Tuesday)

midnight (Tuesday) New Zealand: 2am (Tuesday)

2am (Tuesday) India: 6.30pm

6.30pm Iran: 4.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)