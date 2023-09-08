Djokovic vs Shelton live stream — how to watch the US Open semi-final for free

Watch a Djokovic vs Shelton live stream

The Djokovic vs Shelton live stream is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch Djokovic vs Shelton via an ESPN Plus subscription or ESPN, which is available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Use a VPN to watch your preferred Djokovic vs Shelton free stream from anywhere, if you're away from home.

Djokovic vs Shelton – US Open semi-final preview

The puppy goes toe-to-toe with the big dog in the first of the men's 2023 US Open semi-finals. For Ben Shelton, reaching the final four of a major is breaking new ground. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is about to break the men's record for grand slam semi-final appearances. Djokovic vs Shelton is scheduled for 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Friday.

Even as recently as a few days ago, nobody seriously imagined that Ben Shelton would be the last American man standing. But the 20-year-old, who entered the draw as the world No.47, with a record of 12-20 for the season, blasted his compatriot Frances Tiafoe off the court. He now stands on the verge of the unthinkable.

In order to earn a shot, at not just the first major of his career but the first senior title of any standing, though, he's going to have to play the match of his life.

Unfortunately for Shelton, the pair of 149mph missiles he launched at Tommy Paul means he hasn't been able to fly under the radar. Djokovic has never faced Shelton before but he's had time to study his game this week, and if there's anybody capable of defanging that thunderous serve it's surely one of the greatest returners the game has ever seen. The partisan home crowd will only feed the Serb's fire.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Djokovic vs Shelton live stream in this US Open 2023 semi-final for free online.

Free Djokovic vs Shelton live stream

Free Djokovic vs Shelton live stream | US Open 2023 Australians can watch US Open tennis live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Play is set to begin at around 5am AEST early on Saturday morning. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch Djokovic vs Shelton from anywhere

Watch Djokovic vs Shelton: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Djokovic vs Shelton live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Djokovic vs Shelton

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open semi-final, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Djokovic vs Shelton live stream!

Watch Djokovic vs Shelton in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Djokovic vs Shelton live stream on ESPN, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, or on ESPN Plus, which is available through a separate subscription.

Play is set to begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Friday afternoon.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Djokovic vs Shelton Sling TV discount

Get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 channels on the Sling TV Orange package with this offer. Get a discount off your first month. Prices start at $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Djokovic vs Shelton live with 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Djokovic vs Shelton live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams from the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Djokovic vs Shelton: live stream in the UK

Djokovic vs Shelton is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, with play set to begin at 8pm BST on Friday evening. If you don't have Sky, you can check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a Djokovic vs Shelton live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.98 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review.

Watch Djokovic vs Shelton in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service are covering the 2023 US Open, live and for free. Djokovic vs Shelton is one of the featured matches.

Subscription streaming service Stan Sport will provide comprehensive and ad-free live coverage of the US Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.