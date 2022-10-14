Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream: how to watch the undisputed lightweight title fight

Just months ago Devin Haney became the first undisputed lightweight champion since 1990. And now, the American has to take on George Kambosos Jr a second time on home turf. Main event ring walks are expected to take place at 1.30pm, AEDT, 10.30 pm ET and 3.30 am BST (Sunday morning). The fight is PPV in Australia, but is part of a regular subscription on ESPN/ESPN+ and Sky Sports in the US and UK respectively – and there's even a way to stream for absolutely free. Here's how to watch a Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2 live stream from wherever you are.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream Date: Saturday 15th October 2022 Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia Ring walks: 3.30pm AEDT (Sun) / 10.30pm ET / 3.30am BST (Sun) FREE US stream: Hulu Live (7-day free trial) / ESPN cable Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU$59.95 pay-per-view)

This June, Haney proved more than a match for the then-defending champion, and this clause-invoked round two sees the undisputed champ cross the Pacific once more – this time to defend.

Could a surprise be on our hands? If The Dream manages to keep the Australian at bay with his superior reach, controlled jabs and punishing counters like last time, it seems unlikely. However, with the will of a home crowd behind Kambosos Jr, anything could happen.

If the media is to be believed, should Kambosos notch another loss in Melbourne it would be his last time setting foot into the ring as a professional. At 29 with an admirable record of 20-1 he's no journeyman, but claiming the undisputed title is likely to both cast a sheen on his name and keep him around for another few bouts.

The big fight (Sunday in Australia) is a AU$59.95 pay-per-view in Oz. US viewers can stream the action free with a 7-day trial of Hulu Live or watch on ESPN. In the UK, Sky Sports will be showing the fight, with subscription and PAYG options through Sky and Now. Make sure you know how to watch a Haney vs Kambosos Jr live stream from where you are.

Click to read more about Kambosos Jr vs Haney 1 What happened last time? Coming into the first bout, George Kambosos Jr held the WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and Ring magazine lightweight world titles, after his David and Goliath defeat of Teofimo Lopez, who in turn had conquered the great Vasiliy Lomachenko in his previous fight. Devin Haney, meanwhile, retained his WBC strap with a wide points victory last time out against Jojo Diaz. His lightning hand speed and slick movement came to the fore in beating three-time world champion Jorge Linares two fights before via unanimous decision for the best scalp on his record. When it came to blows between the two at The Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Haney quashed what few doubters he had left. Despite a typically more cautious approach than his 15 wins by KO might suggest, The Dream comfortably rode out the 12 rounds and secured an emphatic unanimous decision win. However, despite a clear disparity of skill on the night, the fight contract demanded an immediate rematch in Australia should Kambosos lose – and tonight's bout is just that.

Watch a Haney vs Kambosos Jr free live stream

Kambosos Jr vs Haney is available in the States on the ESPN cable channel, but you can watch a free live stream of the fight through cable-cutting service Hulu Live thanks to the 7-day free trial of Hulu Live.

Away from the US right now?

US nationals can access Hulu Live from anywhere by using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day money back guarantee. Full details below.

Other US options for watch Haney vs Kambosos on ESPN Sling ($35 per month) (opens in new tab) and FuboTV ($69.99/month) (opens in new tab).

In the UK, there are no free trials but you can watch the fight for a reasonable £11.98 with a Now TV Sports Pass.

Watch a Haney vs Kambosos Jr live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Haney vs Kambosos Jr rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN around for streaming.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it for the boxing – you'll be surprised how easy it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing you may wish to choose 'USA' for Hulu Live.

3. Then head over to Hulu Live on your browser or device and enjoy the Haney vs Kambosos Jr live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Haney vs Kambosos Jr live stream in UK

Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch Haney vs Kambosos Jr on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this fight and many more in top quality.

Even without a Sky subscription, fans can stream the amazing sport that Sky Sports have to offer with a Now day pass (opens in new tab) (£12) or monthly pass (opens in new tab) (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the Haney vs Kambosos Jr fight so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Out of the country this weekend? UK nationals travelling abroad can access their Sky Sports or Now TV package from where they are with a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

Aus: Watch Haney vs Kambosos Jr live stream

In Australia, Haney vs Kambosos Jr is a Foxtel and Kayo Sports Main Event pay-per-view

The PPV costs AU$59.95 (opens in new tab) and includes a number of re-runs, should you miss the big fight. Ring walks will be at approximately 2.30pm AEST on Sunday afternoon.

(opens in new tab) Kayo Sports | Kambosos Jr vs Haney $59.95 PPV (opens in new tab)

The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand. You can order the Kambosos Jr vs Haney fight pay-per-view now. If you also want to subscribe, the Basic package costs just $25 a month.

Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2 full card

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr – WBO, WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight world title

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha – WBC Bantamweight Eliminator

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez – Junior Bantamweights

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan – Johnson’s IBF Women’s Junior Featherweight title