Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Both Liverpool and Brighton are more or less home and hosed as far as the 2019/20 Premier League season goes but the overweight soprano has yet to burst into song for either. Find out how to watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream to see if the Reds can rewrite the record books and the Seagulls can stave off relegation.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99, including Brighton vs Liverpool. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports.

If Liverpool's stretch goal is Manchester City's record-breaking 100 points tally, then Klopp's company will need four wins out of their last five for a magic 101. This fixture on the south coast is the easiest of those, on paper.

While Brighton look pretty secure, a few more results would keep West Ham, and the rest of the relegation pack, well and truly at bay. They've a five-point cushion at the moment and the Seagulls really need to keep it that way.

Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all return to the Liverpool starters with youngster Neco Williams joining them in place of Andy Robertson. Mane is rested while Oxlade-Chamberlain makes the XI.

For Brighton, midfielder Jose Izquierdo remains out with a knee injury, while a problem with Steven Alzate sees him sidelined too. Alexis Mac Allister, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross return to the team.

Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 8.15pm. Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue. Read on below to find out how you can see Brighton vs Liverpool in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Brighton vs Liverpool.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool City in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Brighton vs Liverpool and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Premier League football games for £25 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Brighton vs Liverpool by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

