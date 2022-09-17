Brentford vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free online

Early pace-setters Arsenal make the short trip across London on Sunday to take part in this rescheduled tie against Brentford. The Bees have won five of their six home league ties against the Gunners – can they add another one to the tally this weekend? Make sure you know how to watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Brentford vs Arsenal live stream Date: Sunday 18th September Kick-off: 12pm BST / 7am ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Brentford's last Premier League game was the 5-2 thrashing of Leeds – and that wasn't exactly a one-off. The Bees come into this tie as one of the most free-scoring sides in the division – they've scored two or more goals in four of their six games so far – with striker Ivan Toney earning his first England cap off the back of his performances so far this season. Can they keep it up when the Gunners visit on Sunday?

Arsenal succumbed to their first defeat of the season last time out when a rejuvenated Manchester United put three past Aaron Ramsdale, but they've been to Switzerland in the Europa League since then, beating FC Zurich 2-1 with a much-changed team. The Gunners lost 2-0 in this fixture last year, but this is a very different Arsenal side that will want to show that its good start isn't just a flash in the pan.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST (7am ET) on Sunday 18th September. Read on to find out on how to watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Brentford vs Arsenal live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By AndyScott - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90008758)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get 50% off your first month of its Sling TV Blue package. That's $17.50 down from $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Brentford vs Arsenal free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Brentford vs Arsenal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Brentford vs Arsenal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brentford vs Arsenal, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Brentford vs Arsenal live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Brentford vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

Brentford vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Brentford vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Brentford vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Brentford vs Arsenal – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for September

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 16th September

Aston Villa vs Southampton 20:00

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham 20:00

Saturday 17th September

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 12:30

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City 17:30

Sunday 18th September

Brentford vs Arsenal 14:00

Everton vs West Ham United 14:00