Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: how do they compare?

The true wireless earbud arena was already fiercely competitive, but with both Bose and Apple now launching new models aimed squarely at each other, your buying decision has got that little bit trickier. Don’t panic. We’re here to help. Below, we have diligently compared the initial specs of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) and Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC to see what they are offering.

Both sets of earbuds promise premium features at a more affordable price point than their pricier flagship siblings, with plenty to potentially win you over about either option. We say potentially, because we’ve yet to fully review either the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds or Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. Instead, we’re going purely by the specs and information available so far, and will update this head-to-head once they’ve passed through our hallowed listening room (and been in ours) for review.

With that said, let’s jump straight to it:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: price

Both Bose and Apple have positioned their latest earbuds at an identical price point, pitching them directly against each other. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) and Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are both priced at $179 / £179 / AU$299, with Bose ever so slightly undercutting Apple in Australia at AU$289.

It’s clear to see exactly what product Bose is setting its sights on, and with identical RRPs in most markets, this round is a clear draw.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: design and build

While the prices are the same, the design of these two models couldn't be more different. Bose has opted for a more rounded design with silicone eartips, moving away from the stem style of its pricier QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The new QuietComfort Earbuds come in three colours – black, white, and a rather fetching 'chilled lilac'.

Apple, on the other hand, has stuck with its iconic stem-and-buds open-ear design for the AirPods 4 with ANC. This means they don't have eartips and don't offer a full seal in your ear canal, which some users may find more comfortable for extended wear. The AirPods 4 with ANC are available in Apple's signature white.

Both earbuds come with charging cases that support wireless charging, but Bose's case is slightly bulkier. The Bose earbuds also come with three sizes of ear tips and stability bands, which should help users find a more secure fit.

In terms of durability, both models offer some protection against sweat and water. Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds feature an IPX4 rating, while Apple has upped the ante with an IP54 rating for the AirPods 4 with ANC, offering additional protection against dust.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: features, battery life and ANC

Both sets of earbuds come packed with features, but there are some key differences. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer an impressive 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 20.5 hours. Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC's battery life claims are a bit meagre in comparison, promising up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, extending to 20 hours with the charging case.

Both earbuds offer active noise cancellation, but we'll need to test them side-by-side to determine which is more effective. Bose has a strong pedigree in this area (we were particularly impressed with the previous QuietComfort Earbuds II model's noise-cancellation), so expectations are understandably high, and we’d expect them to eke out ahead thanks to the use of eartips to give a stronger acoustic seal, which the AirPods 4 don't have. However, we can’t make any definitive statements until both sets of earbuds have been fully tried and tested.

Bose’s earbuds also support multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously. The AirPods 4 with ANC have their own version of this feature when connected to iOS devices. Bose has also included a novel 'Remote Selfie' feature, turning the earbuds into a remote shutter for your phone's camera. The degree to which this will be a selling point will wildly vary based on your individual preferences; we’re certainly not ones to complain about more features, especially if they don’t detract from any other experiences.

Apple counters Bose’s tricks with Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts noise control based on your environment. The AirPods 4 with ANC also have the power of Apple's H2 chip at their disposal, which offers advanced computational audio and unlocks some rather snazzy features that are also found in the flagship AirPods Pro 2. One of these is Voice Isolation for clearer call quality (available with iOS 18), which works by reducing background noise so that other people can hear you more clearly.

Another feature shared with the AirPods Pro 2 is Conversation Awareness – a handy feature that automatically lowers your media volume while enhancing the sound of voices near you, which is triggered when it detects that you're talking. This could be an invaluable feature for people who'd rather not take their earbuds out every time they want to interact with someone.

Both models offer touch controls and voice assistant support, with Bose also introducing a new 'Hey Headphones' wake word for its onboard assistant. They also offer transparency modes, letting you hear your surroundings more clearly to avoid missing anything important like inevitable train cancellation announcements.

Overall, Bose’s longer battery life and Multipoint connectivity (not to mention its camera shutter feature) might make it a clear winner in your eyes. Or you might prefer the practicality of Apple's Conversation Awareness feature which, combined with the clever Adaptive Audio, might make the AirPods Pro 4 with ANC the better choice. There's no right answer here, and it depends on what you value more and how useful these features are in the long run.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: sound

Without having tested either model, it's impossible to make definitive judgements about sound quality. However, we can look at the specs, and make some educated predictions.

The last generation of QuietComfort Earbuds impressed us with their exceptional sound quality, so it’s fair to say we have high hopes for this newer model. Bose is also offering a customisable EQ via its companion app, which should let you tweak the sound to your liking.

Apple, on the other hand, has equipped the AirPods 4 with ANC with a custom high-excursion driver and high dynamic range amplifier. These are paired with Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes music to your ears. Apple also offers Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, which aims to create a more immersive, theatre-like sound experience by adjusting the audio based on the size and shape of your head and ears

If Apple can bring the AirPods 4's performance closer to that of the five-star AirPods Pro 2's sound (which we like very much), then it could offer fierce competition to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: early verdict

Based on the specs alone, both the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) and Apple AirPods 4 with ANC look like strong contenders in the wireless earbuds market. Bose seems to have the edge in terms of battery life and connectivity features, while Apple's H2 chip and spatial audio capabilities could give it an advantage in terms of audio processing.

The choice between these two models may simply come down to personal preference – if you're heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the seamless integration of the AirPods 4 with ANC with your iPhone or MacBook might sway you. For Android users or those prioritising battery life and noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) could be the better choice.

Ultimately, we'll need to put both models through our rigorous testing process to determine which one truly comes out on top. Stay tuned for our full reviews, where we'll delve deeper into the sound quality, noise cancellation effectiveness, and overall performance of these promising new earbuds.

