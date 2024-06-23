Albania vs Spain live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Albania vs Spain live streams

The result of the Albania vs Spain live stream is far from a sure thing. One team has already secured safe passage to the last 16, so can the other take advantage and reach the European Championship knockout stage for the very first time? Kick-off for this Group B clash is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET on Monday, June 24.

Spain are sitting pretty at the top of the table and are perhaps the most convincing team at the tournament so far. No Spanish side has looked this impressive for over a decade. So, will manager Luis de la Fuente rest his stars, giving Albania a chance?

These Albanian upstarts took that incredible 23-second lead against Italy and then rode Croatia to a brilliant 2-2 draw. A win against the three-time champions is not beyond the realms of possibility for Sylvinho's joyous team.

Albania vs Spain is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Albania vs Spain live streams from anywhere, if you're away from home when it's on.

Free Albania vs Spain 2024 live streams

You can watch Albania vs Spain for free on the BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence) and BBC Two on TV in the UK.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Albania vs Spain live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport.





Watch Albania vs Spain live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Albania vs Spain live on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed via cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Albania vs Spain live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Albania vs Spain. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime. Kick-off is at 5am AEST on Tuesday morning.

It's a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.