Alabama vs Georgia live stream and how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game for free

The Alabama vs Georgia live stream is officially the hottest ticket in town. Monday night's 2022 College Football National Championship Playoff game will see No.1 Crimson Tide lock horns with No. 3 The Bulldogs in unique, all-American style. US fans can on ESPN with their cable package or with free trials online with Sling or FuboTV. Make sure you know to watch the Alabama vs Georgia live stream from anywhere.

Alabama vs Georgia live stream 2022 Date: Monday 10th January 2022 Time: 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Tues) / AEDT Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis US streams: ESPN with Sling | FuboTV (free trials) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK streams: BT Sport AUS stream: Kayo Sports

Alabama booked their place in the National Championship game by defeating No.4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the first semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. No. 3 Georgia blitzed No. 2 Michigan 34-11 at the Orange Bowl to make the playoff game.

This will be the ninth encounter between Nick Saban's Alabama and a Georgia team. The Crimson Tide are, quite literally, on a roll: they've won seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams. Indeed, the last time The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Saban’s Crimson Tide was way back in 2007.

Bama are hot favourites to once again become 2022 College Football National Championship Playoff winners – but don't write off The Bulldogs just yet. Make sure you know how to watch an Alabama vs Georgia live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch an Alabama vs Georgia free live stream

ESPN has the rights to show the 2022 College Football Playoff game in the USA.

Don't have a US ESPN subscription? Cable-cutters can watch an Alabama vs Georgia live stream via Sling or FuboTV, both of which carry ESPN.

Sling is currently offering new subscribers a 3-day free trial ($35 a month after, cancel anytime). With FuboTV, it's a 7-day free trial. Both are very good services with stacks of channels for both sports and entertainment.

Remember: US nationals can access the Sling and FuboTV free trials from anywhere in the world with a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Catch the 2022 College Football National Championship game for less with this very sportsmanlike offer. Right now, you can get your first three days completely free! After that, you'll pay $35 a month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

This top-notch streaming service carries ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so you can watch College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Watch an Alabama vs Georgia live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NCAA College Football rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs create a private connection between your device and the internet, and save you money. What's not to love?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the College Football, you may wish to choose 'USA' to access the Sling or FuboTV free trials.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Alabama vs Georgia live stream.

Watch an Alabama vs Georgia live stream in the UK

British NCAA College Football fans can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on BT Sport.

Non-subscribers can use the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25) to watch the big game via the BT Sport website, or BT Sport app. It's contract free, so you can cancel anytime.

Don't forget: US citizens abroad can watch the game free via Sling with a VPN (details above). We recommend ExpressVPN.

Enjoy College Football, plus Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League football and much more, with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. It's contract-free and the app is available on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs.

Watch an Alabama vs Georgia live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch the Alabama vs Georgia 2022 National Championship Game on ESPN through the Kayo Sports streaming service.

Kayo is a great place to catch live College Football and NFL games in Australia as well as a host of other sports including cricket, soccer, fightsports and much more. Subscription is from a very reasonable from AU$35 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial. Well worth a look

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia. If you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your Kayo Sports account.

