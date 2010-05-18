We start by giving the Vivanco SHQ Ultra a few scenes from the epic Fellowship of the Ring Blu-ray, and from the off images are stable, with crisp edges.



Resolution is impressive, and there is little noise and blocking. Contrast is well-defined, with separation between dark and light areas handled smoothly.



The cable relays a wide, airy sound, although the bass is ragged round the edges, and there's reservation that stops the SHQ Ultra from truly shining.



This Vivanco is £20 more then the Award-winning Chord SuperShield, and isn't quite as good as that fine cable, but still, in action this HDMI makes for an enjoyable watch.

