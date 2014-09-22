Trending

Toshiba 42L6453DB review

Rivals may be slicker, but Toshiba’s picture and spec mean it warrants an audition Tested at £430

Our Verdict

Rivals may be slicker, but Toshiba's picture and spec mean it warrants an audition

For

  • Bright, colourful picture
  • Deep blacks and punchy highlights
  • Good connectivity

Against

  • Motion issues
  • Colours could be more natural and subtle

Toshiba TVs haven’t been having the best of times this year. A sluggish interface and so-so picture quality have been pushing them down the wish list.

But then comes along the Toshiba 42L6453DB. It’s not slow or lagging. It has a bright and colourful HD picture. It has Netflix. And it’s only £430.

Performance

While the picture is bright and colourful some rivals offer a more natural image, smoother motion and better smart interface

While the picture is bright and colourful some rivals offer a more natural image, smoother motion and better smart interface

Get the Pacific Rim Blu-ray on the screen and the Toshiba delivers all the hues inside the Shatterdome base station with vivid enthusiasm.

The purple, green and orange highlights against the deep blues and greys of the giant Jaegar robots are brightly lit and punchy. The yellow lighting is warm and inviting. It’s a colourful, exciting screen.

There’s plenty of detail, with crisp edges to objects, but the colour tone could be subtler. The presentation looks overdone at times, with greens looking a bit radioactive and skin-tones lacking naturalness.

Black levels, on the other hand, are satisfyingly deep and inky, which helps bright colours pop even more.

There’s a slight issue with motion though – not enough for us to gripe about too much, but there are hints of instability when a character is walking across the screen.

The Toshiba’s upscaling is decent, but there’s noise around the edges of figures. The emphasised sharpness makes objects look a little etched, too, robbing scenes of depth.

However, standard-def channels and DVDs don’t suffer unduly. The Toshiba wins points by delivering a loud and expansive sound.

The roars of engines on Top Gear have muscle, though the presenters’ voices can sound hollow. At least there aren’t any bright edges, but we’d like a cleaner, more detailed sound.

Build and design

The Toshiba's stand does have a tendency to wobble slightly

The Toshiba's stand does have a tendency to wobble slightly

The build quality is decent, but for a slight wobble on the stand. It’s a little chunky, as is the remote control – but it works just fine.

It is a little ungainly to use, but it’s not the sluggish operator we’ve experienced with previous Toshiba TVs this year. Response times are decent, and using the TV is painless.

Features

Enter Toshiba’s Cloud TV platform and you will be bombarded with widgets and information: Twitter feed, TV recommendations, weather and apps crowd the screen.

We’ve come to expect BBC iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube as standard features of a smart TV, and the Toshiba delivers.

There’s no ITV Player or 4oD, but the Toshiba offers Blinkbox, Vimeo and Aupeo! streaming.

We only wish we could rearrange and display the most prominent apps and widgets like Panasonic’s My Home Screen allows you to do; it’s a crowded interface.

There’s a generous helping of four HDMI inputs (two support ARC and MHL), while twin USB ports are available to play stored media and also record TV programmes to a flash drive.

A Freeview HD tuner takes care of your broadcast TV needs. Network connectivity includes wired ethernet, built-in wi-fi and DLNA support, and component, composite and Scart inputs.

There’s an optical output, ideal for a soundbar or soundbase.

Verdict

The Toshiba 42L6453DB fares a lot better than other Toshiba models we have seen this year, with a picture sure to attract many.

An outdated interface may put some off, but this 42in has the essentials you’d want from a 2014 TV.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesL6453
Product NameToshiba 42L6453DB
Product Model42L6453D
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number42L6453DB

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Energy Consumption per Year62.4 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption93 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand23 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate10 kg
Width with Stand96.4 cm
Weight Approximate9.50 kg
Height with Stand60.4 cm
Width96.4 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth1.8 cm
Height56.9 cm
ColourGlossy Black
Dimensions56.9 cm (H): 96.4 cm (W): 1.8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Browser
Streaming ServiceYouTube
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Smart TVYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes
Wi-Di TechnologyYes

Audio

RMS Output Power14 W
Sound SystemNICAM

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation Technology200 Active Motion & Resolution
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • 42L6453DB 42" Smart LED TV
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x AAA Remote Control Batteries
  • TV Stand
  • Instruction Manual
  • 3.5mm Component Adapter
  • 3.5mm Composite Adapter
  • European Warranty
Environmental CertificationRoHS