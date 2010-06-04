It might look ungainly and cheap, but this Target's a gem when it comes to performance

This rack is big and bulky and the rosewood finish looks, to our eyes, a little cheap. Still, it feels built to last and comes complete with integrated cable management.



And this Target has an ace up its sleeve: simple sonic ability.



Our reference system sounds superb sat atop this rack, with sweet, clear treble frequencies, punchy basslines and cohesive, fast, expertly timed delivery.



For pure performance, this is a winner at the price.

