Best standmounter £350-£700, Awards 2012. Detailed, dynamic and fast on their feet, these sound just as good as they look

The floorstanding versions of these speakers, the Tannoy Revolution DC6T, were 2011’s Award-winners at the £800 level, and this is our first look at their stand-mounted siblings, the Tannoy Revolution DC6.

Tannoy’s WideBand Dual Concentric driver layout makes a design and style statement, with the 2.5cm Titanium dome tweeter recessed just behind the middle of the 15cm ‘treated paper pulp cone’ mid/bass driver.

It certainly looks the part; sonically, it should make for a focused, better-integrated sound that excels at dispersion too.



We certainly have no complaints when it comes to the quality of the DC6s’ build. The silver trim around the driver and matching Tannoy badge are smoothly finished, while the biwirable speaker terminals feel well put together.

Tannoy DC6: Sound quality

Reproducing The Chemical Brothers’ We Are The Night, the Revolution DC6 speakers are certainly fast. The driving kick drum skips along apace, while bass notes sound tight and punchy.

There’s decent weight and depth for a cabinet this size, too. With plenty of layers to the track, the speakers do a fine job of pulling all the aspects together, making for a brilliantly integrated, solid sound, while at the same time giving each instrument plenty of room to breathe.

Bill Evans Trio’s Night and Day requires an agile, dynamic delivery, and the Tannoys show themselves very capable at stopping and starting on time for that sense of rhythm and excitement. And while they’re far from shouty, these speakers are entertainers, providing an absorbing listen.

Vocals, as delivered by Adele, are smooth and expressive but again, nicely bedded in to the music, never sounding detached or forward.

Tannoy DC6: Verdict

We might have guessed that these Revolution DC6 speakers would be supremely confident all-rounders. Sure enough, they’re easy to listen to, endlessly enjoyable, nigh-on flawless speakers for the money.

