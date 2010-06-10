Don't be put off by the skull motifs – these buds aren't just for angst-ridden youths and pirates.



Build quality is good and you get both silicone and foam tips to choose from. Either sort is extremely comfortable in situ.



The in-line remote works well and is iPhone- and Blackberry-compatible. Call quality is clear and the headphones isolate outside noise effectively.



Sonically, we don't have a harsh word to say about them. Treble sounds smooth and calm, and there's decent low-end grunt.



However, there's a thickness to the sound that robs it of clarity, and bass notes lack the pace and agility of the best at this price.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter