Samsung LE19B450 review

Yes, it's cheap, but this Samsung offers great value for money, and we think you'll struggle to do better in this category Tested at £180.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

As a screen it’s good, as an object lesson in value for money it’s better

For

  • Looks, build and ergonomics belie price
  • impressive DVD and Blu-ray pictures

Against

  • Less impressive TV tuner
  • sounds like the onset of a migraine

It might be cheap and wallet-soothing, but there's no denying the '19B450's 1366 x 768 resolution and long list of input options is on-the-money for this screen-size.

All of this would count for little if the Samsung didn't perform, but this is a superior set. There's not quite the energy to Blu-ray-derived pictures as is ideal, but images are impressively detailed, stable and low-noise.

Edges are smooth, movement equally so, while the '19B450 is very adept with skin-textures – Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino looks like he's absconded from Mount Rushmore.

We're equally impressed by the Samsung's ability to upscale DVD pictures. The same excellent suppression of digital noise and attention to fine details are carried over from its HD performance, and it manages to keep much of its authority over motion, too.

TV pictures err on the soft side
The TV tuners are a more qualified success. They deliver soft, yet coarse images, and are a little short of detail.

Don't get us wrong: these broadcast TV pictures are no disgrace in the context of the Samsung's test rivals, but we wouldn't give these off-air images an unqualified recommendation.

Back on the plus side(s), gamers will appreciate the alacrity of the '19B450's responses, although they'll probably appreciate less the bony, unyielding sound.

But in the end, put all the criticisms in context: the build, finish, picture performance and price all point to a set that offers serious value and has a great deal to recommend it.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product Series450
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberLE19B450
Product NameSamsung LE19B450
Product ModelLE-19B450

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • LE19B450 LCD TV
  • Power Cable
  • Antenna Cable
  • "AAA" Batteries
  • Remote Control

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports1

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto-off
Aspect Ratio16:9
Screen Size48.3 cm (19")

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1366 x 768

Power Description

Input Voltage220 V AC

Audio

RMS Output Power6 W
Sound SystemDolby

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T
Scan Format720p

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate4.20 kg
ColourBlack

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year