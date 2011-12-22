Another strong Roberts radio, with sweet sounds and sophisticated looks

The Roberts website features a stunning range of radios of all configurations, prices, styles and sizes, but the Expression stands out as one of the most striking-looking of all.

It revels in a woodily retro chassis with DAB and FM reception inside.

The Expression has an integrated battery-charger, line-level in- and outputs and a big, clear display on its top panel – familiar Roberts positioning you may/may not like.

The sound the Expression makes isn’t a million miles from the way it looks: crisp, smooth-edged and generally quite agreeable.

There’s a suggestion of rounding off of the lower frequencies, which serves to make them less than explicit, but higher up the range the Roberts offers a welcome touch of bite to go along with its heft.

So if a slick-sounding radio with a hint of retro-chic appeals, dive right in.

