Pure's compact Siesta made much sense at £50, but the new Siesta Flow is out of its depth: at twice the price, it adds internet radio to the Siesta's existing clock radio spec, as well as the provision of up to 365 alarm tones.



The problem lies in the sound quality, which just isn't good enough for a £100 radio.



Of course, low-quality internet stations do it no favours, but even so: either buy a £50 Siesta, or, if it's internet radio you crave, buy an Evoke Flow and put up with its bulkier proportions.

