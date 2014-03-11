Yamaha has unveiled its new RX-V377 budget AV Receiver, the successor to the award-winning RX-V375.

The RX-V377 plays host to a wealth of features, including 4K Ultra HD Pass-through, HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) - allowing users to control CEC compatible products with one remote control and Audio Return Channel (ARC).

MORE: Yamaha RX-V375 review

3D Pass-through is also catered for, along with Deep Colour 30/36 Bit, 24Hz refresh rate compatibility and Auto lip-sync adjustment.

Yamaha has once again included its own calibration software – Yamaha Parametric Acoustic Optimisation; or YPAO – which automatically calibrates the RX-V377 to your room and speakers using the included microphone.

Meanwhile, the RX-V377 houses a fully discrete amp configuration and 192kHz/24-Bit Burr Brown DACs. Users who wish to listen to headphones through the amp can do so, with Yamaha claiming its Silent Cinema technology can offer a full surround experience.

A new ECO Mode is available on the RX-V377 too. Once enabled, the amp uses at least 20% less power across all inputs and outputs while operating as normal.

The Yamaha RX-V377 will be available from April for £250.

AWARDS 2013: See all our Home Cinema Amplifier winners

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+