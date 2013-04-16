Just a month after the announcement of the 2013 Yamaha RX-V75 AV receiver models, the company has rolled out the first of its new 2013 Aventage range.

Both the $700 RXV-A730 and $900 RXV-A830 (above) are 7.2-channel models with network facilities including Apple AirPlay, vTuner Internet radio, Pandora, Rhapsody and DLNA streaming, and have 4K passthrough, and upscaling from analogue and HDMI sources.

Both also have an MHL connection (above right) to allow HD video with up to 7.1-channel sound to be played from suitable smartphones, along with a front-panel USB input for memory devices, IOS smartphones and tablets and the like.

They can also play content up to 24-bit/192kHz FLAC and WAV files from a PC or DLNA server, and can be controlled using the Yamaha AV Controller app for iOS, Android and Amazon Kindle Fire devices.

Yamaha's programmable Scene buttons for BD/DVD, TV, internet and radio allow one touch access to all the settings for the selected source, and the receivers also have a 'video direct' mode bypass the onboard processing and avoid lip-synch problems.

The RXV-A730 (above) delivers 7x105W, and will be in US shops this month, while the RXV-A830 ups the power to 7x110W, goes on sale next month, and adds features including Zone B HDMI output and Yamaha's YPAO Reflected Sound Control room correction to widen the ideal listening 'sweet spot'.

Both models have optimised power amp layout, dual layer chassis construction, custom transformers with independent supplies for the digital and analogue sections, and Yamaha's ART (Anti-Resonance Technology) Wedge fifth foot in the centre of the chassis, to dampen vibrations from the power transformer, power transistors and heat sinks.

The interior of the receiver is further braced with H-section cross members, increasing rigidity and, Yamaha says, 'reducing reduces chassis vibration to virtually zero even during high volume output maintaining the highest audio quality.'

UK availability and pricing for these receivers is yet to be announced.

Written by Andrew Everard

