Yamaha fans, rejoice! The company has taken the lid off its latest kit.

We begin with the new line of AV receivers – the RX-V79 series. For the first time, each amp in the range will have wireless capability.

The base model, the RX-V379, offers 5.1 channels, Bluetooth, HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.0, 4K 60p, a ‘Compressed Music Enhancer’ and an Eco Mode. This will be available from June 2015 for £300.

The RX-V479 adds network functionality. Wi-fi and LAN connections will support 802.11b/g/n specifications. The amp will support AirPlay, Spotify Connect and DLNA. You’ll be able to play WAV, FLAC, AIFF, ALAC and DSD files across your network, and control them using Yamaha’s AV Controller app (free on Android and iOS). This will be available from July 2015, for £400.

The RX-V579 (July 2015, £500) takes things up to 7.1 channels and adds Zone B. RX-V679 (July 2015, £600) adds Zone 2 and a ‘Party Mode’.

Right at the top of the range, the RX-V779 (July 2015, £700) adds HDMI zone B, and an MM phono stage.

None of these amps will feature Dolby Atmos (that’s reserved for the company’s higher-end AV receivers) but you do get YPAO-RSC auto calibration, and new virtual surround rear speakers.

Yamaha has also announced two hi-fi components: the A-S1100 integrated stereo amplifier and a revamped CD-S1000 CD player.

The A-S1100 will fit between the existing A-S700 and A-S2100 stereo amps. It takes inspiration from the higher-end A-S2100 and A-S3000 amps by using MOSFET technology (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor), which promises to produce a similar sound to that of valve amps.

It is powered by an original EI transformer. Four large-capacity carbon sheath block capacitors, it’s claimed, deliver an energetic sound, even at high volumes.

The A-S1100 features a symmetrical construction, with the power supply in the centre and power-amp blocks on either side, for greater separation and better weight balance of left and right channels.

The casing uses ‘specially manufactured’ metal legs to improve mechanical rigidity and lessen the sonic impact of external vibrations.

Accompanying this is the newly revamped CD-S1000 CD player. This is a re-release of the older model with a new colour option (silver with black) and some minor tweaks under the hood.

The components, including the internal mechanisms, have been selected based on various listening tests and sound tuning.

The A-S1100 will cost £1400, while the CD-S1000 will set you back £1000. Both components will be available from Summer 2015.

