We held our first VIP open day last month, when 12 readers were invited down to our offices at Teddington Studios and given a personal tour of our test rooms, plus a chance to meet the entire editorial team.

The lucky 12 were divided into three groups and given a hi-fi demo by our very own Techical Editor Ketan Bharadia, a home cinema demo by First Tests Editor Simon Lucas and a 3D TV demo by Ultimate Guides Editor Andy Kerr.

They also got to meet the rest of the reviewers, and were given a personal tour of our £1m state-of-the-art test facilities at Teddington Studios in west London.

One reader, Dan Maloney, said afterwards: "I just wanted to say a big thanks to all the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team for the reader event. I'd wanted to see the set-up since I first started reading the magazine around 20 years ago. Thanks for the great hospitality and visit."

Afterwards, we took everyone for an evening meal at the pub next door by the Thames, where they were able to quiz the team further.

In future, members of our reader panel will be invited to take part in the magazine's Big Question feature, voice their opinions in a series of surveys and have the chance to win some fantastic prizes!

If you'd like to join our VIP reader panel, and get the chance to take part in similar reader events, click on this link and submit your application.

