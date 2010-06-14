The 3D revolution has already swept through the cinema, and now it's entering the home with the launch of 3D TVs, 3D Blu-ray players and – later this year – Sky's forthcoming 3D TV channel.

Here's your chance to be won of the first to experience 3D TV at home. Thanks to Samsung, we have a £3000 3D TV package up for grabs in this exclusive competition. The lucky winner will receive:

• A 3D Samsung UE46C8000 46in, 8-Series LCD/LED TV, with built-in Internet@TV services

• A Samsung HT-C6930W 3D Blu-ray home cinema system with 7.1 surround sound

• A 3D starter pack with two pairs of 3D glasses and a copy of Monsters vs Aliens on 3D Blu-ray

For a chance to win this fantastic price, just log on to www.samsungfootball.co.uk/future and answer the following question:

Which 3D Blu-ray disc comes free with selected Samsung 3D TV and 3D Blu-ray player packages?

A) Cowboys vs Indians

B) Monsters vs Aliens

C) Chelsea vs Arsenal

Further details, and a full test of the Samsung UE46C8000, are in the July 2010 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now.

Competition closes at 11.59pm on August 31st, 2010. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. Only one entry per person. For full terms and conditions go to: www.samsungfootball.co.uk.

PLEASE DO NOT POST YOUR ANSWER HERE – GO TO THE WEBSITE ADDRESS GIVEN

