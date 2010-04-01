The 3D TV revolution has begun – and it's Samsung that's leading the way. The 40-inch Samsung UE40C7000 is the first 3D TV available in the UK, and having seen it in action we were blown away by its performance.

The Full HD model can receive 3D content from a 3D Blu-ray player such as the Samsung BD-C6900 and is ready to display Sky 3D TV broadcasts when the channel is launched later this year.

Our fabulous prize also includes two pairs of Samsung's £100 battery-powered 'active shutter' 3D glasses.



We reviewed the Samsung with the 3D Blu-ray of Monsters vs Aliens, and our five-star First Test read: "With the glasses in position, objects seem to project a good distance ahead of the TV. For the first time it's possible to discuss 'depth of field' in a literal sense."

What's more, the £1800 UE40C7000 excels with 2D content, and is one of the first TVs to include a Freeview HD tuner.

To be in with a chance of winning this superb prize, head on over to our competition page where you can enter online.

