Blu-ray

Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist

This film documents the story of cyclist Marco Pantani, winner of both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in the same year. Pantani fell foul of doping allegations, battled with depression and tragically was found dead in a hotel room aged 34.

Despite that sad end, Accidental Death tells the story of a man and the battles he faced, both on the road and in his personal life, to become one of the most popular Italian cyclists of his time.

Tuesday 27th May

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

The Grand Experiment. Series two of Elementary draws to a close with Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) forced to put their differences aside to disprove the murder and treason allegations levied at Sherlock's brother Mycroft (Rhys Ifans).

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Takiawase. There never seems to be a normal murder in Hannibal and this week throws up a peculiar one with the FBI finding a man whose skull has been converted into a beehive.

Elsewhere, Beverly Katz (Hettienne Park) finds a clue about the Mural killer that puts her life in danger.

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Séance. Vanessa (Eva Green) and Sir Malcolm (Timothy Dalton) attend a party hoping to find an answer to the mystery of the Egyptian hieroglyphs they found in the first episode.

In another literary nod after last week's appearance by Victor Frankenstein, the ever-young Dorian Gray crosses paths with Green's Vanessa.

Wednesday 28th May

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD, 10:15pm

Waterloo. It's a tumultuous episode for Don Draper as his position at Sterling Cooper comes under threat when it's claimed he's breached the terms of his employment.

But the real significant moment in this episode is the date: 21st July, 1969, man's first steps on the Moon – as Mad Men shoots towards the seventies.

Orphan Black BBC Three HD, 10pm

Ipsa Scientia Potestas Est. After the dramatic end to last week's episode Rachel (Tatiana Maslany) seeks to take her anger out on Sarah and Cosima (both also Tatiana Maslany) as a few details of the clones' past emerges.

Sarah also has to deal with the volatile Helena (Maslany again) who is still coming to terms to what happened to her after she was kidnapped by the Proletheans.

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 10pm

3.00pm to 4.00pm. Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) day continues to get worse after he's caught infiltrating the US Embassy in London.

And with a terrorist attack looming, Chloe (Mary Lynn Rajskub) is forced to join forces with CIA agent Kate Morgan (Yvonne Strahovski) to prevent the attack.

Thursday 29th May

Castle alibi HD, 8pm

Law and Boarder. When a motorcyclist kills a professional skateboarder, Beckett (Stana Katic) and Castle (Nathan Fillion) delve into the world of extreme sports to find the killer.

The Good Wife More4 HD, 9pm

All Tapped Out. A hit in the US, The Good Wife follows Julianna Margulies's Alicia Florick, who's thrust back into the legal world after her husband's sex and corruption scandal is revealed in the press.

All Tapped Out sees Florick find out that she has been wiretapped after an NSA employee comes to her for legal counsel. This episode also stars Matthew Goode (Watchmen) and features a return for Michael J. Fox.

Friday 30th May

International Football: England v Peru ITV1 HD, 7pm

England continue their preparations for the World Cup in Brazil with a friendly against Peru at Wembley. Roy Hodgson's team will be looking to get through the match unscathed with the start of the tournament fast approaching.

Saturday 31st May

FIFA World Cup 1962 BBC Two HD, 10am

By the time this episode airs we will be less than two weeks away from the World Cup as the BBC's series of documentaries focuses on the seventh World Cup in Chile.

Brazil were the winners in Chile, their second World Cup on a trot. Could they win a sixth on home soil this year?

How to Train Your Dragon BBC One HD, 5.10pm

With How to Train Your Dragon 2 a month away from its UK release, now would be a good time to jump back into the world of Vikings and dragons.

A visually fantastic film with a great central relationship between the young Viking Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and a dragon called Toothless, Dragon reaches the heights set by Pixar's most successful films.

Carl Froch vs George Groves Sky Box Office, 7pm

Six months after the controversial end to their last fight, Carl Froch and George Groves are set to renew hostilities with Froch defending his WBA and IBF Super-Middleweight titles.

Froch will look to prove his critics wrong after a lacklustre fight last time out, while Groves will want to prove his mettle against an older, more experienced opponent who has one of the toughest chins we've seen. The fight is on Pay-Per-View and will be available to watch through Sky Box Office.

The Americans ITV 1 HD, 11.15pm

Operation Chronicle. The Cold War heats up in this series finale of The Americans as Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip (Matthew Rhys) take their children to a safe house as they attempt to complete a vital assignment.

Sunday 1st June

French Open Tennis ITV4 HD and Eurosport HD, 9.30am

Today is the fourth round of the French Open tennis tournament. Expect some thrills, slips and surprises as the tournament enters its second week.

Moto GP Italian Grand Prix BT Sport 2 HD, 9.30am

An early start for the MotoGP Grand Prix as the championship reaches Mugello, Italy with Spaniard Marc Marquez looking to extend his winning streak.

He'll face stiff competition from Valentino Rossi and fellow Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo (who has a good record on this track) as they try to end Marquez's sequence of wins.

The Lone Ranger Sky Movies Premiere HD, 1.15pm

The Lone Ranger is a strange film. Despite boasting Johnny Depp, up-and-coming actor Armie Hammer, director Gore Verbinski and mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, it died a quick death at the box office.

And it's not hard to see why. Tonally odd with violence that we wouldn't expect from a Disney film, it's a bit all over the place.

And yet the action scenes are terrific, Hans Zimmer's score is a cracker and it intrigues with just how bizarre it can get. Worth a watch.

