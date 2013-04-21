Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the best high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days. You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick for the week:

Monday 22nd April

Jack Reacher Blu-ray

Tom Cruise stars as the titular protagonist in the film adaptation of Lee Child's novels. When five seemingly random people are killed by a trained sniper and an innocent man is charged, former military officer Jack Reacher is called upon to investigate. Cue action.

Manchester United v Aston Villa Sky Sports HD1, 8pm

Barclays Premier League

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

And Now His Watch is Ended. A defeated Night Watch turn against each other, while we glimpse just how broken Jaime Lannister has become. Cersei may be losing her hold on Joffrey, but it's fabulous to see how well future Queen Magaery is out-manipulating everyone else at their own game.

But the highlight of tonight's episode has to be Dany, who finally unleashes the fire within – and the dragons make an epic appearance.

Broadchurch ITV HD, 9pm

As we reach the final episode, Danny's killer is finally revealed after weeks of speculation and investigation. How will the small town cope with the aftermath of the revelation?

Tuesday 23rd April

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

Snow Angels. Holmes and Watson are on the look-out to prevent a heist taking place, all during a raging snow-storm. Meanwhile, Ms Hudson makes her first appearance with a surprising character twist.

Wednesday 24th April

MasterChef BBC1 HD, 8pm

It's semi-finals week, and four remaining contestants are sent to four different restaurants to cook their hearts out for a place in the final.

Castle Alibi HD, 9pm

The Final Frontier. One to please all the sci-fi fans - a murder takes place at a sci-fi convention, and we find out that Beckett is much geekier than she lets on. References to Firefly, Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek are thrown about left, right and centre, and the episode is directed by Jonathan 'Riker' Frakes – who has a sneaky cameo, too!

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

To Have and To Hold. Joan's partnership comes under scrutiny, while Dawn gets her first-ever storyline; things are getting even worse for the Drapers, but Peggy once again steals the show with a winning pitch.

Thursday 25th April

MasterChef BBC1 HD, 8pm

This is a good one – the other four remaining semi-finalists are first sent to be wrung out at Marcus Wareing's restaurant, before heading to the Savoy hotel to cook a sumptuous four-course dinner for 12 former Bond girls.

The Politician's Husband BBC2 HD - 9pm

David Tennant and Emily Watson star as a political power couple, whose marriage is tested when her political career starts to overshadows his as he resigns from Cabinet.

Friday 26th April

MasterChef BBC1 HD, 8.30pm

At the end of this week's challenges, the amateur chefs have to cook their very best three-course dinner for a restaurant full of formidable food critics.

Have I Got News For You BBC1 HD, 9.30pm

Ray Winstone guest hosts, while Reginald 'Delicious' Hunter is on the panel joining regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Saturday 27th April

Doctor Who BBC1 HD, 6.30pm

Journey to the Centre of the TARDIS. A spaceship salvage team get their mitts on our dear TARDIS, which goes into a meltdown. As the Doctor tries to negotiate with the salvage crew, he realises that Clara is left on board.

The TARDIS and Clara haven't really been getting along lately, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare together. We're also promised glimpses into never-before-seen rooms…

British Touring Car Championship ITV4 HD, 8pm

Highlights from the race at the Donington Park circuit.

Sunday 28th April

Arsenal v Manchester United Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 4pm

Barclays Premier League

The Olivier Awards 2013 ITV HD, 10.15pm

Sheridan Smith and Hugh Bonneville host this star-studded event at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden to honour the best of British theatre. The National Theatre's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and a revived Macbeth starring James McAvoy are up for a couple of awards, while the much-loved Matilda the Musical is up for an audience award.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+