Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Monday 14th October

After Earth Blu-ray

Will and Jaden Smith star as estranged father and son soldiers who crash land on Earth - one thousand years after cataclysmic events forced humanity to abandon our home planet. With Will Smith injured, Jaden must venture across the hostile planet to get help and save his father. Filmed half in 4K, screened in IMAX, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, After Earth is a mixed bag of sweeping visual effects and predictable storytelling.

Constantine Channel 5 HD, 11pm

Keanu Reeves is perfectly cast as John Constantine, a dying, cynical man with the ability to see demons and angels in their human guises. Rachel Weisz's detective stumbles upon the elegantly designed supernatural world, Tilda Swinton is perfect as the regal but crazed Gabriel, and Peter Stormare puts in a gleeful performance as a memorable Lucifer.

Tuesday 15th October

England v Poland ITV HD, 7.30pm

World Cup 2014 Qualifier.

The Great British Bake Off BBC Two HD, 8pm

There are just four bakers left in this all-female semi-final. This week, they tackle French bakes. To start things off, there's a signature bake of three types of savoury canapes, while the technical challenge is a Charlotte Royal – it looks like swiss rolls fashioned into a dome via gelatin, as far as we can tell. Last but not least, the bakers have to create an iconic French patisserie: the layered Opera Cake that must be baked to perfection for a place in the final.

Wednesday 16th October

Casino ITV4 HD, 11pm

A lavish and brutal crime drama that follows two childhood friends turned mobsters making their fortune in 1970s Las Vegas. Greed and power sour the relationship, as does drugs and money and a hustler in the form of Sharon Stone. Directed by Martin Scorcese and starring Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, this 1995 mobster film is one of the best of its genre.

Thursday 17th October

Peaky Blinders BBC Two HD, 9pm

It's the final episode of this stylish crime drama, and Thomas Shelby is set to oust Billy Kimber from his seat of power – just as Inspector Campbell takes a last, desparate stab at attacking the Peaky Blinders. Secrets are revealed, and the family's personal dramas reach boiling point. Thank the BBC that series two is already in the works…

Sleepy Hollow Universal, 10pm

Prophetic visions lead to investigating a 16th century witch, as Abbie and Ichabod continue their partnership to clear up the various mysterious that plague the town of Sleepy Hollow.

Friday 18th October

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Channel 4 HD, 8pm

Eye-Spy. The team track down a mysterious woman – rumoured to be an ex-SHIELD agent trained by Coulson – who has been committing high-stakes heists with the help of a magical tech eye.

Have I Got News For You BBC One HD, 9pm

Comedian Stephen Merchant guest hosts tonight's episode, with Hal Cruttenden joining regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton for a satirical stab at this week's news.

QI BBC Two HD, 10pm

Knowledge. Jimmy Carr, Graham Linehan, Jo Brand and Alan Davies delve deep into the murky waters of knowledge, while Stephen Fry tells them how many previous QI facts are no longer true.

Saturday 19th October

Shall We Dance BBC Two HD, 2.35pm

One of my favourite films of all time, with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at the height of their singing and dancing powers. They're funny, inventive and utterly charming as they pretend to play a married couple for the media, and dance on rollerskates while discussing the finer points of pronunciation.

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic Sky Sports HD1, 12pm

Championship.

Sunday 20th October

MotoGP: Australian Grand Prix BBC Two HD, 5.30am

Casey Stoner dominated the Phillip Island circuit with six straight wins over the past six years, while Valentino Rossi has past form with five wins. But considering how 2013 has been shaping up, it's a question of which Spaniards, and in what order, will feature on the podium.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League.

By Any Means BBC One HD, 9pm

An innocent man killed, and the murderer set free by MI5 on grounds of national security? That won't wash with Judge Helen Barlow. The not-so-legal team (they need a nickname) are called upon to ensure justice is served – but is Jack's daring plan a step too far?

By Kashfia Kabir

