If you can tear your eyes off the Black Friday deals this week, then there have been some other news snippets.

LG has announced owners of its Smart TVs will soon receive an update that will add Google Play to the selection of streaming apps. The update applies to owners of TVs with webOS, as well as NetCast 4.0 and 4.5.

The new service will be available in 104 countries, starting with the UK, US, Australia and Canada.

Source: Android Central

Roberts has partnered with Harrods to launch the limited edition Windsor Green iStream2 radio. The radio features Internet radio streaming alongside DAB/DAB+/FM tuners. Spotify Premium subscribers can use Spotify Connect and a free UNDOK app for iOS and Android can be used to control it. It’s available now exclusively at Harrods for £250.

The Sony PlayStation 4 will soon be able to play PlayStation 2 games. A Sony representative told Wired: “We are working on utilising PS2 emulation technology to bring PS2 games forward to the current generation.”

It’s unclear whether the PS4 console will be able to play PS2 discs, or if Sony will make PS2 games available as digital downloads.

Microsoft has recently enabled the Xbox One to play Xbox 360 game discs, with over 100 titles already being available to play.

Source: Wired via The Guardian

Google has added the All 4 catch-up TV service to the Chromecast streaming dongle. Streaming is currently only supported via the Chrome browser and All 4 Android app, but iOS support has been promised at a later date.

Source: Engadget

The new Sonos Play:5 speaker has just gone on sale and accessory specialist Flexson has announced a floor stand for it. The floor stand is available in black or white finishes and features a cable management system inside the central column. The Flexson floor stand for Sonos Play:5 is available now for £100.

Teufel has unveiled the Boomster XL Bluetooth speaker, which features a 2.1 driver configuration with a total output power of 80 watts. It has a built-in rechargeable battery which claims to offer eight hours of playback time, splash- and dust-proof casing and an integrated carry handle. It’s available now for £500.

Linn will be spreading the Christmas joy this year in 24-bit Studio Master quality. Each week in December, Linn Records will offer a curated collection of Studio Master quality tracks to download. Each week there'll be a new theme and you can preview the sort of music to expect with The Movie Collection, which is available to download now.