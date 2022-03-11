Walmart+ members get free 6-month Spotify Premium deal

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the entire U.S., and now Spotify is partnering with the Walmart to offer Walmart+ subscribers a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium.

Whether you're a new or an existing Walmart+ customer, this Spotify Premium trial is yours to redeem and use whenever you'd like. This isn't a limited time offer, though, Walmart and Spotify are partnering together to offer Spotify Premium trials to Walmart+ customers indefinitely, so don't feel like you have to sign up now.

6 months free of Spotify Premium for Walmart+ customers

Spotify Premium users can download their music for offline listening, enjoy ad-free listening, and get unlimited skips among all the traditional benefits of the music streaming service.

If you didn't realize, yes, Walmart has a subscription service, Walmart+. Basically, for $12.95 a month (or $98 a year) you can get grocery delivery from your local Walmart alongside a slew of other benefits like free delivery from the Walmart website, special deals and promotions, and more. And there's a 30-day free trial right now.

Basically, if you shop at Walmart a lot and you're interested in having your stuff delivered, it's something to consider. Now, a six-month trial of Spotify Premium is just another perk included in the larger Walmart+ benefits package.

For audiophiles, Spotify doesn't yet have a high-quality music streaming option. Spotify HiFi has been in the works for a while, being announced way back in February 2021, but we haven't heard much about it since. Theoretically, it's coming soon... but we're still waiting for confirmation of exactly when.

Spotify does have a huge library, offers lots of music discoverability, and is usable on most devices out there with an internet connection, though, so a free six months of its ad-free premium offering can't hurt.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about Spotify HiFi

Best music streaming services 2022

Tidal vs Spotify: which is better?