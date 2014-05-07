German car manufacturer VW has launched its latest version of the Golf, which will boast a premium sound system from Dynaudio as an option in a bid to attract a "quality-driven target group".

The Dynaudio Excite Sound System incorporated into the Golf SV is adapted from the Golf VII series, but it'll also be the first VW compact class car to feature a centre speaker in the dashboard.

It forms part of VW's bid to retain its existing Golf customers, while also attracting "young families and dynamic people who need space". The Golf SV is due to come to market in September.

The Dynaudio Excite Sound System comprises 10 'handmade' loudspeakers – including a dedicated subwoofer – and a centre speaker powered by a 400W digital amplifier.

Dual two-way systems – in the front and rear passenger compartments respectively – will each have a pair of Dynaudio soft-dome tweeters and MSP mid/bass drivers for "well-balanced sound".

According to Dynaudio, the new Excite Sound System "creates a clear and precise soundstage with wonderfully lifelike dynamics – even at high sound pressure levels".

Dynaudio automotive sales director Torsten Morisse said: "The wish for a very slim A-pillar has meant that we from Dynaudio had to move our high frequency tweeters into the doors.

"To achieve a brilliant staging of the sound we had no choice but to add a tenth loudspeaker to the system, positioned in the middle of the dashboard," Morisse added.

by Pete Hayman

