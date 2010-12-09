Trending

US NEWS: DivX TV launches on LG Blu-ray players and home cinema systems

DiVX TV is now available in the US on selected LG products, and will be coming to Europe next year

US customers can receive the web-based TV service on LG's BD550, BD570 and BD590 Blu-ray players, as well as its LHB335, LHB535 and LHB975 home cinema systems.

DivX TV already offers a growing library of more than 10,000 high-quality videos, and new services just added include Baeblemusic, Howcast 'How To' videos, Video Detective.com, OneScreen Media Exchange enabling channels branded by genre (eg: cooking, health, automotive etc) and New York Financial Press.

Peter Reiner, senior vice-president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, says: "DivX TV brings a rich variety of compelling content to LG Blu-ray customers, enhancing their connected home entertainment experience."

To find out more about DivX TV, read our earlier news story.

