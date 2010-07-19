Pioneer has confirmed to us the prices of the company's forthcoming AV receivers. The SC-LX73 will cost £1599 and the SC-LX83 will cost £1999.

These join the VSX-LX53 for £1200 and the VSX-2020 at £999. Look out for a review of the VSX-LX53 in the October issue of the magazine, on sale August 24th (yes really!).

Published 18/07/10:



Pioneer has confirmed that its four new range-topping AV receivers – all of which are 3D-ready – will go on sale from July/August.

The VSX-LX53 (£1200) and VSX-2020 (under £1000) will be available this month, and the SC-LX83 and SC-LX73 from August.

More details have emerged of the SC-LX83 and SC-LX73, which replace the 'LX82 and 'LX72 models.

Both use Direct Energy HD amplifiers built on ICEpower analogue Class D technology, have been tuned at Air Studios in London and are respectively THX ULtra2 Plus and THX Select2 Plus certified.

Power output is 190W on the 'LX83, 180W on the 'LX73, and audio decoding of all high-definition formats is supported, along with Deep Colour and x.v. colour video support.

There's full DLNA network capability on the SC-LX83, while all four models in the line-up get six HDMI 1.4a inputs, internet radio, iPod playback via USB, Bluetooth capability using the adapter supplied (optional on the VSX-2020) and video upscaling to 1080p via analogue and HDMI connections.

An iControl AV app (free from the Apple App Store) allows all four units to be controlled from an iPhone or iPod Touch, handling volume, inputs, zones and output balance.

Owners of Apple's iPad can also stream content to the receivers via Bluetooth.

An Advanced Sound Retriever (ASR) is designed to improve the sound quality of compressed MP3, AAC and WMA files and conventional multichannel Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks.

Pioneer's proprietary Advanced Multichannel Acoustic Calibration (MCACC) auto set-up system and Phase Control Technology is fitted as standard on all four units.

The 150W VSX-LX53 and VSX-2020 models are THX Select2 Plus certified, and share many of the features of their bigger brothers, but have not been tuned at Air Studios.

For more details of Pioneer's entire 2010 product range, see our special blog.

