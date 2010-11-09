Prices have been confirmed for all the new Linn Akurate products.

The Linn Akurate DS will sell for £4500, the Akurate Kontrol preamp will be £4200 and the Akurate 2200 power amplifier will be £3350, making a complete system £12,050.

Linn will show off its new Akurate digital music system at a series of unveilings at dealers around the UK (and the rest of the world) in November and December.

Revealed today in London, the new Akurate is a dedicated digital streaming music system which features a completely redesigned Akurate DS player designed to replay high-quality music downloads/CDs stored on a computer, and incorporating the latest DS functionality and performance with a new precision-engineered enclosure.

The rest of the system consists of the Akurate Kontrol stereo preamplifier with matching Akurate power amplifier, and the Akurate 242 speakers (pictured above).

Key technical improvements include:

• Balanced connections available throughout the system for enhanced performance.

• Akurate DS: a new ultra-low jitter master clock and redesigned audio board.

• Akurat Kontrol: redesigned stereo preamp uses latest Linn switching technology and has improved isolation.

• Akurat power amp: available with either balanced (XLR) or unbalanced (RCA phono) connectors. Also features intelligent energy-saving modes and protection modes for reduced power consumption. Buyer can choose from two, three or four-channel models.

• Akurat 242 and 212 speakers: now available in a choice of six standard matt or high-gloss wood veneer finishes, including walnut and oak. Users can also choose from 200 bespoke high-gloss colour finishes. A new aluminium stand has been developed for the Akurat 242.

If you'd like to see and hear the new Akurate system yourself, it will be on show at the following UK venues before Christmas:

Nov 11: Adventures in Hi-Fi, Cheshire

Nov 12: Sound Gallery, Bucks

Nov 18: Audio 7, Surrey + Cymbiosis, Leicester

Nov 19: What You See and Hear, Bucks

Nov 23: Hidden Systems, Hants

Nov 26: Newcastle Hi-Fi, Tyne & Wear

Dec 3: Billy Vee, London

Dec 10: Oliver James, London

Dec 16: Peter Tyson, Carlisle

