Ultimate Ears, the freshly rebranded audio division of Logitech, has unveiled its first product.

The UE Boom is a portable Bluetooth speaker, which the firm claims to be the world’s first social music player.

Its party trick is '360-degree sound'. If you’re the sort of person who wants to sit in a circle of friends with a speaker in the middle, then now you can – and you’ll all enjoy the same sound quality. This isn't entirely a new idea, mind, the Libratone Zipp offering a similar design and sonic delivery.

Get two UE Boom units and you can pair them for a stereo effect, using the free iOS and Android app to control your set-up.

A special skin surrounds the speaker, making it resistant to water, dirt and stains. This means you can cover it in mud, honey, you name it, and just wash it off afterwards.

The speaker has NFC (Near Field Connectivity) for easy wireless pairing, as well as a 15-hour battery life.

The UE Boom is available today for £169. Find it in Apple Stores, Harrods and the Ultimate Ears website. Stay tuned to whathifi.com for the full review.

Written by Ced Yuen

