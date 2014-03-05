Fed up with Apple vs, Samsung? Uninspired by HTC and LG? Then you may be interested in the latest flagship phones from fledgling UK smartphone brand, Kazam.

Kazam has unveiled its first octo-core handsets, the Tornado2 5.0 and 5.5, both of which are expected to be available across Europe from Q2, making them some of the first octo-core phones to hit the UK.

The launch comes after the fledgling company – established last year by two former senior HTC figures – announced its first LTE-enabled handset as one of three new smartphone ranges.

Kazam has released details of two octo-core handsets that will be available under the Tornado2 brand – the 5.0 (pictured below) and 5.5 (pictured above). Both smartphones will run on the Android 4.2.2 operating system.

The Tornado2 5.0 contains 1GB of RAM and its 5in screen has a HD resolution of 1280 x 720. It also comes with 8MP rear-facing and 2MP front-facing cameras and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile, the 5.5 model has 2GB of RAM and a 1920 x 1080 Full HD display measuring 5.5in. Features include 13MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Both will be Dual SIM models and charge via USB, with the 5.0 having Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity and a 1800 mAh battery. The 5.5 will incorporate Bluetooth 4.0 and a 2500 mAh battery.

"The KAZAM Tornado2 range delivers the ultimate mobile experience for those who demand a lot from their phone, it is a master of multi-tasking," said Kazam CEO Michael Coombes.

Meanwhile, other Kazam smartphone ranges available from Q2 include the quad-core Thunder2 range, with the 4.5L model confirmed as the manufacturer's first LTE-enabled handset.

The 4.5L features a 4.5in screen with 854 x 480 display; the Android 4.3 operating system; 8MP rear-facing and 1.6MP front-facing camera; 1GB of RAM; and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

It will have a larger sister model – the Thunder2 5.0 (above) – that won't be LTE-enabled, but will include 13MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras and a 720 x 1280 HD display.

There will be four models released under the Trooper2 brand, with screen sizes ranging from 4in to 6in (5in version pictured), while Kazam has also announced a feature phone line-up under the Life banner.

Kazam started its phased European launch in November 2013 under James Atkins and Michael Coombes' leadership, the former HTC UK head of marketing and UK head of sales respectively.

Atkins, who holds the title of CMO at Kazam, said: "Kazam is taking a fresh approach to mobile and will continue to pose difficult questions and challenge convention."

The company already lists online retailers including Amazon and Clove as stockists, but expects to make further "country specific announcements made to coincide with in-store availability".

Look out for our hands on reviews of the most interesting new Kazam phones from the UK launch next week.

by Pete Hayman

