Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's WSJ.D conference, Tim Cook said Apple could no longer get the necessary parts to continue making the iPod Classic.

"We couldn’t get the parts anymore, not anywhere on Earth," Cook said. "It wasn’t a matter of me swinging the axe, saying: 'What can I kill today'."

The iPod celebrated its 13th birthday on 24th October this year, but only the iPod Touch, Nano and Shuffle remain.

The much-loved iPod Classic was quietly pulled from the Apple Store following the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, with Apple seeing dwindling iPod sales as more people turn to their smartphones for all their portable music needs.

The iPod Classic was celebrated for its big storage capacity and class-leading sound quality, but with the rise of smartphones as portable music players and streaming replacing downloading for many people - an iTunes streaming service is said to be on the horizon - the market for the Classic has shrunk.

And Cook noted this: "The engineering work was massive, and the number of people who wanted it very small. I felt there were reasonable alternatives."

