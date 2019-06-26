The What Hi-Fi? digital edition app is changing on iOS

The August issue of What Hi-Fi? is the first to switch to a new app on iOS. From this issue you will find your new issue of What Hi-Fi? on Folio – and it's out today!

With its improved storefront and reading experience, the new iOS app is responsive and easy to navigate – and we truly hope you'll enjoy it.

But let's cut to the chase: if you use an iPhone or iPad, you'll need to update from PixelMags to the new Folio app to continue reading your issues of the magazine. Fortunately, it's an extremely simple procedure. It'll even happen all by itself if automatic updates are enabled on your device. If not, simply follow these steps:

Open the App Store on your iOS device and select 'Updates'. Once restored, use the 'Restore iTunes Purchases' function under the 'Help' section of the app to sync all your past purchases. Piece of cake!

Please be aware that if you don't update the app, you won't be able to download any new content. And nobody wants that.

Again, once the app is updated, just launch the new app to restore all your purchases, either from the Library section of the app or the Help section. Back issues you purchased via the app in the past, either single issues or those included with a subscription, can all be downloaded.

If you purchased a digital subscription (or bundle) via Future's official publishing store, My Favourite Magazines, just click on the link to Your Account and log in to download any issues that were included with your subscription.

If you have any problems with the update, contact the app support team via the Help section of the app (in the 'More' tab, bottom-right on the app's home page) and we'll help fix it.

We truly hope you enjoy the new-look app – and our new issue, which is out today.

