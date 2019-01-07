Technics reveals SL-1500C turntable with built-in phono stage

Technics is making plenty of noise at CES this year with the launch of new turntables, headphones and hi-fi separates, including this, the new SL-1500C record player.

The SL-1500C promises is a more traditional turntable, promising great sound from a solid design at more affordable price than the previously launched Technics decks, and without the DJ features of the new SL-1200.

As well as many design traits familiar from previous generation Technics, the SL-1500C also includes a Phono EQ, an integrate MM phono amp allowing the deck to be connected to any amplifier or music system with standard RCA inputs. The turntable also comes fitted with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge.

Technics' familiar single-rotor, coreless direct drive motor is here, claiming to offer smooth rotation with no irregularity or 'cogging'. Component upgrades and design tweaks ensure the torque matches that of the SL-1200 MK5, while the motor control has been optmised for the platter weight in an effort to ensure long-lasting, accurate performance. Technology developed for Panasonic's Blu-ray players has also helped improve motor control, which helps optimise rotation speed.

The familiar aluminium S-shape tonearm is present and correct, while Technics recent developments in platter design are carried over to the SL-1500C, which uses a two-layer structure combining deadened rubber and aluminium.

The chassis aims to deliver a solid base free from vibrations, thanks to an aluminium and ABS mixed with glass fibre design, while the power supply for the motor has also been isolated from the power supply for the phono stage, to help reduce noise. The tonearm also has an auto-lift feature for when it reaches the end of a record.

