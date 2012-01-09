Not all the action's happening somewhere in the Nevada desert – TEAC has just announced the arrival of its £229 NS-X1 system.

It's a slimline all-in-one complete with Apple AirPlay, DLNA networking, FM/internet radio and an iPhone/iPod dock.

Now available exclusively from Currys and PC World, either online or in-store, the new system can be used to stream music direct from an iPod Touch, iPhone or iPad, or a PC or Mac running iTunes, using AirPlay.

Or it can be used to access music stored on a networked computer or NAS drive.

It can also be controlled remotely using DLNA control from iOS or Google Android devices and, as well as accessing internet radio via its wireless network connection, also has a 30-preset FM RDS tuner.

Two 6.3cm speakers and a 2x10W amplifier are used, with bass reflex tuning, six-preset equalisation and DTS Envelo speaker to make the most of the sound.

File formats supported are MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, OGG, FLAC, Mpeg1-Layer1/2/3 and LPCM, has wireless b/g networking and also provides a 3.5mm stereo analogue input for other players.

The TEAC can be used wall-mounted or free-standing, and comes complete with a remote control.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook