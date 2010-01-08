The £250 CR-H258i can play CD, CD-R/RW and MP3 files from disc, music files from SD memory cards or USB storage devices, or tracks from an iPod using the company's DS-20 dock, available as a £40 option.

It has 2x25W output power, and also offers two analogue audio inputs, digital and analogue audio outs, a subwoofer output and a headphone socket.

The remote control supplied will also handle iPod functions, and the system has timer on and sleep functions.

The CR-H258i is available now in black.



