TCL's first Android-powered TVs start at just $130

TCL has launched its first smart TVs powered by Android in the US. The new budget 3-Series Full HD TVs are the Chinese brand's first smart TVs on sale in the US to not use the Roku operating system. The move expands TCL and Google's partnership, which already saw Android-powered TCL TVs introduced to the UK and European market.

Available in 32-inch ($129.99) and 40-inch ($199.99) sizes - for now, anyway - the modest all-new TCL Android TVs sit alongside the vast number of TCL Roku TVs on sale from Best Buy. They both use Google's Android TV interface and have the Google Play Store onboard, which offers free access to thousands of apps like Netflix, HBO, Hulu and YouTube.

Built-in Google Assistant means owners can voice control the TV, as well as their Assistant-powered smart home devices. Google Chromecast integration allows compatible content to be 'cast' from a phone, tablet or laptop directly to the TV.

By choosing to integrate Android TV first into small-size Full HD TVs, as opposed to larger 4K ones, TCL is clearly targeting those who are after an all-in-one, fully-featured set for a second bedroom or kitchen.

