'Stay in and Sling': Sling TV Blue service is now free for 14 days

As healthcare systems, local governments and state officials struggle to keep constituents up-to-date on how to maintain a semblance of daily life during the COVID-19 crisis, Sling TV has announced it is opening its news-rich Sling Blue service for 14 days free – both as "a public service" and part of its 'Stay in and Sling' initiative.

Warren Schlichting, Sling TV's group president, said: "We're hoping to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during this critical time."

Starting today and continuing through April 5, those new to Sling TV can receive 14 days of its Sling Blue service simply by visiting sling.com.

Sling TV's Blue service offers more than 45 live channels, over 50,000 on-demand titles and free cloud DVR, allowing simultaneous viewing on up to three screens. Sling Blue also offers a variety of today's most popular news-based channels, including CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now.

As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, news consumption on Sling TV has, according to the Colorado-based company, climbed by triple digits over the last month. Since 24th February, Sling TV's viewership of top news channels has apparently increased by 121 percent as viewers look to stay well informed.

MORE:

Get four months of ANY Tidal plan for just $4

Best 40, 42 and 43in TVs: small TV bargains

8 brilliant albums recorded in self-isolation

Best OLED TVs 2020: the best budget and premium OLED TVs