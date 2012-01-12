Watch the video of our Stars of CES 2012 Awards here

We’re delighted to announce the winners of the Stars of CES 2012 Awards, chosen by What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

As the international media partners for the show, our team of experts have spent the week scouring the rooms of the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas for the hottest audio products unveiled at CES 2012.

We’ve been spoilt for choice, with products ranging from a dinky £150 DAC/headphone amp, to an intriguing new take on an AirPlay music system and the most amazing-looking high-end speakers.

The results were announced at a special ceremony this evening in our suite at the show, where the winners received their Awards from What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Editor Dom Dawes.

So, without further ado, the winners in no particular order are:

1. Arcam rPac portable DAC

For offering a simple, portable, affordable and high-quality improvement to any music you have stored on a laptop or digital media player, our first Star Of CES is the Arcam rPac portable DAC.

2. Rega RS10 loudspeakers

For a fine combination of beautiful aesthetics with their BMR drivers and transmission line design, the Rega RS10 speakers are worthy winners.

3. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 12 Airplay system

The first of a new range of more affordable products from Bang & Olufsen, the Beolit 12 Airplay system offers wireless music in a high-quality package.

4. Monitor Audio Shadow Series speaker package

With many consumers requiring discreet and compact design as a pre-requisite for having home cinema surround speakers, our next Star of CES is the slim and stunning Monitor Audio Shadow Series speaker package.

5. Meridian M6 active loudspeakers

Innovative speaker design always goes down well with us, and for their highly unusual physical presence, as well as proprietary DSP that means they’re incredibly flexible about positioning, the Meridian M6 active speakers are deserving winners.

6. McIntosh MC275 50th anniversary integrated amplifier

At CES 2012, McIntosh wowed us with its new ‘gold-toned’ limited edition version of its classic MC275 valve power amplifier, but with some very 21st century updates, making it another Star.

7. Dynaudio Xeo wireless active speakers

For some, the idea of high-performance wireless speakers seems like the holy grail. So our next Star of CES could only be the Xeo wireless active speakers from Dynaudio.

8. Audio Research Reference DAC Digital Media Bridge

High-end music streamer, preamp and DAC in one substantial box, internet radio-enabled and fully compatible with high-resolution audio, when we saw the Audio Research Reference DAC Digital Media Bridge, the words ‘Star of CES’ were not far behind.

9. Krell Phantom III stereo preamplifier

A state-of-the-art stereo preamplifier with myriad optional digital upgrades struck us as a definite star of the show – so the Krell Phantom III is another worthy winner.

10. Wilson Audio Alexandria XLF loudspeakers

A towering example of speaker perfectionism, the enormous and spectacular Alexandria XLF speakers offer something truly exceptional. They are our final Star of CES.

