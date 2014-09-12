But also on display is the new Z Series of ES home cinema receivers, being pitched in the US at the custom installation market. There are three models: the Sony STR-ZA3000ES (pictured), the STR-ZA2000ES and STR-ZA1000ES.

The flagship 'ZA3000ES model is a 7.2-channel receiver delivering a claimed 110W into 8ohms. It supports all the usual high-res Dolby and DTS surround sound formats, but there's no mention of Dolby Atmos.

The front has a removable panel that clips on or off, behind which you can see all the controls. The unit is designed to fit in a custom install rack as part of a home installation.

Sony STR-ZA3000ES has multiple inputs and outputs

There are eight assignable inputs (six HDMI inputs and two component), and a front USB port for system updates and set-up. All HDMI connections are HDCP 2.2 compliant. 4K upscaling and passthrough, 3D support, Bravia Sync Control, Audio Return Channel (ARC) and auto calibration are also part of the package.

Sony VPL-VW1100ES 4K projector

Sony VPL-VW1100ES 4K projector

Elsewhere on the Sony stand was a selection of the 4K TV range we'd already seen at CES in January and now on sale, plus a pair of 4K projectors, the Sony VPL-VW600ES and VPL-VW1100ES. The former has 1700 ANSI Lumens brightness, a claimed 200,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, support for HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 and a native resolution of 4096 x 2160.

The bigger 'VW1100ES gets 2000 ANSI Lumens brightness, 1,000,000:1 claimed dynamic contrast ratio and the same 4K resolution.

MORE: Sony's 2014 4K TV range in full

Sony FMP-X10 4K media player with 1TB hard drive

Last, but by no means least, Sony showed off its FMP-X10 Ultra HD 4K media player with built-in 1TB hard drive, Netflix and access to a library of 200 4K films.