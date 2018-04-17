Our five-star review offered enough reasons why you should consider taking home the Sonos One. It remains one of our favourite smart speakers, alongside the Apple HomePod.



But if colourful design is high on your priority list, you’ll be pleased to know the One will soon come in red, green and yellow, in addition to the existing black and white finishes.

Thanks to Sonos's partnership with Danish design brand Hay, the speaker will now have a refreshing splash of colour. At £229, the ‘HAY for Sonos Limited Edition collection’ will cost a little more than the standard version (£199) - though we doubt they will be included in any future Sonos deals.

The Sonos Limited Edition collection launches in September with AirPlay 2 compatibility – a feature that is still missing on the Sonos One.

