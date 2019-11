BSkyB has updated its Sky+ app for iOS devices. The new version, now live on the iTunes Store, brings the app up to date for iOS 5.

There's a new Now and Next feature, some big fixes to the remote record feature and a fresh interface.

There's also a Showcase section within the 7-day EPG, highlighting Sky's top TV picks of the week.

Series Link record remains in the 'coming soon' column for now, though.

The Sky+ app for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad allows you to access the TV Guide and set programmes to remote record once you've linked your app with your Sky account.

