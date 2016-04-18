It’s the first multi-year pan-European agreement between Sky and Sony Pictures Television and will benefit Sky Movies subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Customers in these regions will gain access to all new and future Sony releases “over a year ahead of any other subscription service and only a few months after they have been released in cinemas”.

Customers will not only be able to watch movies through their Sky box, or Sky Q box to watch in 4K, but also through the Sky Go mobile TV service and Now TV.

Sky has also said that new releases and classic Sony movie titles will be available to rent and, where available, to purchase.

Gary Davey, managing director of content at Sky, said: “Sony has a fantastic track record of producing big global hits with a really exciting slate of films coming up including Ghostbusters and Inferno.”

“Along with our investments in entertainment, sport and the arts, major agreements like this help meet our commitment to provide our customers with exclusive, world-class films and programmes and the very best TV experience."

