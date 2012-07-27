The September 2012 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is out now, in print and digital editions.

It's packed with goodies, including some of the exclusive new kit entering our test rooms for 2012 Awards consideration.

With the Olympics opening ceremony tonight, we've rounded up ten huge 50in-70in TVs to make the most of this summer of sport, including ultra high-definition and glasses-free 3D models.

And you won't need to break the bank to afford one – prices start form £850 for a 51in plasma!

If you feel like a break from the sport and fancy a movie, we've put together a Supertest of six Blu-ray decks from £200-£350. They'll do much more than just play high-resolution audio and video, enabling you to browse the web and stream films and TV shows too.

Of course, we haven't forgotten our hi-fi followers and with an increasing number of you storing your music on your PC or laptop, DACs (digital-to-analogue converters) have never been more popular.

This month we've tuned our ears to five big-name contenders, including the likes of the Arcam rDAC Wireless, Musical Fidelity M1DAC and Rega DAC. It's a fascinating test, and one you can't afford to miss.

Elsewhere our Temptation section takes an in-depth look at the Neat Ultimatum XLS stereo speakers and the Unison Research Simply Italy valve amp. Plenty to drool over there.

Exclusive First Tests

And of course no issue would be complete without a bulging First Tests section. As those Award entries start pouring in, we've got taken a first look at, and listen to the following products:

Onkyo TX-NR818 AV amp; Tannoy Revolution DC6T SE speakers; Sony KDL-32HX753 TV; Pure Contour 200i Air AirPlay iPod dock; Pro-Ject Carbon Debut turntable; Cyrus CD8 SE2 CD player; and the Samsung STB-E7500 smart Freeview HD recorder, among others.

Oh, and did we mention that we've got three pairs of Acoustic Energy Reference 1 five-star speakers and stands, each worth £1700, to give away in this month's competition? Enter here now.

All this and more is in the September issue, out now. Don't forget it's available as a digiital edition on iTunes or Zinio to download to your PC, Mac or tablet as well as in the shops.

